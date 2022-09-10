 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash

  • Updated
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42.

Another person was injured during the incident and is still recovering, according to police.

The suspect in this case was identified as Eugene resident, Anthony Rodeen, 18. Police said he will face charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of felony hit & run.

The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8.

