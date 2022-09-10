Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42.

One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99.

Another person was injured during the incident and is still recovering, according to police.

The suspect in this case was identified as Eugene resident, Anthony Rodeen, 18. Police said he will face charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of felony hit & run.

The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8.