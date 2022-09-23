 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.Seas 4 to 6
ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said.

The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Cloverleaf Loop. Police also said that no injuries were reported, and more than one suspect was arrested. Police are currently present in the area conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more details as they come to light.

Tags

Recommended for you