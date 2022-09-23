Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said.
The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale Avenue and Cloverleaf Loop. Police also said that no injuries were reported, and more than one suspect was arrested. Police are currently present in the area conducting an investigation.
