Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson.
Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building. Fire crews quickly extinguished the pallets.
Bi-Mart and Shop Smart, the grocery store next door were evacuated and business was closed for a short period of time, police said.
No injuries were reported, however the building was damaged, police said.
If anyone has information or observed a suspicious person in the area around this time, the Sutherlin Police Department is asking you to give them a call at (541) 459-2211. You can also e-mail the Sutherlin Police Department at policerecords@ci.sutherlin.or.us.