Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school

EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before.
Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
“All I know is that we went, we called this morning and said, ‘yeah our kids are not going to school today, we just don't feel safe.’” Armas said.
Eugene Police Department said they did not believe the threat to be credible. Out of an abundance of caution however, police officers and watch commanders were on school grounds on Friday, September 30 to provide extra security and try to provide a sense of relief for parents and students. Even so, Armas said she was not the only parent keeping their kids home Friday.
“I'm reading the posts online in our Churchill area neighborhood group, and parents said there was a line out the school of people coming in a picking up their kids from Churchill and Kennedy today,” she said.
Officials for the Eugene School District 4J say Eugene police will be investigating the threat over the weekend. They also say that all 4J schools’ front doors are locked, and visitors are buzzed in once they provide a proper reason for their visit. Armas still says she’s not sure if she’ll have her kids go back to school on Monday.
“It’s kind of like one of those where you’re like, ‘well, they had extra security today and then Monday they’re like whatever,’ you know?” she said. “It’s kind of a scary situation because you don’t know if it’s safe for them to go to school or not.”
An event for students which was scheduled for Friday night at Kennedy Middle School has been postponed to a later date.