Police looking for alleged knife-wielding robbery suspect

EUGENE, Ore. – Police responded to a reported armed robbery at a grocery store Wednesday night, and are advising residents in the area to stay aware and cautious.
According to the University of Oregon Police Department, at about 7:30 p.m. on August 23, authorities heard a report that a man armed with a knife had committed a robbery at Market of Choice at 1960 Franklin Blvd. Law enforcement quickly responded to the area, but were unable to find the suspect. Authorities said the man was last seen running westbound in front of Matthew Knight Arena.
Police left the scene at about 8:27 p.m., authorities said. However, the community is asked to remain alert and cautious. The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a green flannel shirt with blue and purple pants. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 541-346-2919.