Police looking for robbery suspect who allegedly punched grocery store employee

EUGENE, Ore. – Police responded to a reported armed robbery at a grocery store Wednesday night, and are advising residents in the area to stay aware and cautious.
According to the University of Oregon Police Department, at about 7:30 p.m. on August 23, authorities heard a report that a man armed with a knife had committed a robbery at Market of Choice at 1960 Franklin Blvd. Law enforcement quickly responded to the area, but were unable to find the suspect. Authorities said the man was last seen running westbound in front of Matthew Knight Arena.
According to Eugene police, the reports of the man being armed with a knife were in error, and the suspect was in fact unarmed. Eugene police said the suspect had stolen some items from inside the store, and a loss prevention employee tried to confront him outside. Police said the employee tried to get in front of the robber, and had grabbed the suspect's backpack, but the suspect punched the employee and ran off, leaving the bag.
Police left the scene at about 8:27 p.m., authorities said. However, the community is asked to remain alert and cautious. The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a green flannel shirt with blue and white checkered pants. He is also described as wearing a lanyard around his neck and carrying a white trash bag with Subway cups inside. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 541-346-2919.