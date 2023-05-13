 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Police: man killed after early morning crash involving vehicle

Intersection of E. 24th and Harris

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Eugene Police, they got a call at 3:54 a.m. on May 13 about a severely injured person in the middle of East 24th Avenue between Kincaid and Harris Streets.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man dead from an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said.

According to police, as officers started to look into the situation, the involved driver, a 30-year-old man, went back to the scene in a large delivery truck to cooperate with the investigation.

The Eugene Police Department's Major Collision Investigation team is currently investigating the crash.

