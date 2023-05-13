Police: man killed after early morning crash involving vehicle

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash early Saturday morning, police said.
According to Eugene Police, they got a call at 3:54 a.m. on May 13 about a severely injured person in the middle of East 24th Avenue between Kincaid and Harris Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man dead from an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said.
According to police, as officers started to look into the situation, the involved driver, a 30-year-old man, went back to the scene in a large delivery truck to cooperate with the investigation.
The Eugene Police Department's Major Collision Investigation team is currently investigating the crash.