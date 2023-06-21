Police on hunt for Eugene bank robbery suspect

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Eugene bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Eugene police officers responded at about 3:50 p.m. on June 20 to a robbery at Banner Bank on West 6th Avenue, police said. Authorities said the suspect is described as a white male approximately 30 years old who was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a mask, blue medical gloves, and light-wash jeans. The man fled the bank on foot after robbing it, police said.
Eugene police officials said the case is under investigation by detectives with the Eugene Police Department’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit.