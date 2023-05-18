Police release photos of Corvallis mosque vandalism suspect

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Corvallis police officials released photos of the man they believe spray painted a mosque last week.

Corvallis police said the suspect has been involved in a dozen other spray paint reports so far, and he spray paints the same message of “Jesus Loves U” around the city. Police believe the same suspect may have been tagging places in Sunriver about two weeks ago.

A notable incident in Corvallis happened on May 11 at the Salman Alfarisi Islamic Center located on northwest Kings Boulevard.

Corvallis ask anyone who may recognize the man to contact the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6924.