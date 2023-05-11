Police report says criminal charges unlikely from school board candidate forum scuffle

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – An incident report from a Cottage Grove police officer who responded to an April 25 scuffle at a forum for candidates for the South Lane School District board has shed new light on the incident and what, if any, legal charges may result.
On the night of April 25, a forum between candidates for the South Lane School District school board and members of the community seemingly erupted into a fight that was caught on tape by cameras in the room. According to people who were at the meeting, a question was raised to the School Board candidates in regards to transgender kids and their use of pronouns. When a local activist took exception to the answer given by one candidate, a man believed to be acting as security for the event moved to confront her, after which the scene seemed to escalate into a physical confrontation.
According to an incident report filed by the Cottage Grove police officer who responded to the scene and later saw a video recording of the incident, the incident can be more accurately described as physical harassment, rather than assault. The incident report confirmed that the man who moved to confront the activist told the officer that he was indeed acting as security, and had merely told the activist to sit back down. At this point, according to the report, another attendee got up and put herself between security and the activist in an apparent attempt to intervene with security.
The incident report said that a person outside the room came inside and inserted herself into the growing commotion. The police officer said this person eventually fell backwards, and theorized she did so “dramatically” as no outside force was seen acting on her. An exchange of physical contact occurred but did not seem to result in any real injuries, and several attendees eventually left the conference room, according to the report.
According to the police report, the situation calmed down for a while with many of the involved parties gone. Eventually, another man walked into the room and used his cell phone to record everyone still inside. The police report said the new man and the security guard had a hostile verbal exchange, which led to the new man shoving his phone in the guard’s face and the guard snatching it away and throwing it into the corner of the room. The new man then allegedly had another verbal exchange with an unrelated woman which resulted in another minor physical altercation. According to the police report, at this point a candidate grabbed the new man by the arms and physically escorted him out of the room.
The police officer said in his report that he was on the scene conducting interviews with the involved people for some time. The officer said no one was seriously injured, although the activist did claim she had a torn muscle and was taken to Cottage Grove hospital on her request. According to the officer’s report, review of the footage showed that just about everyone involved in the incident was responsible for some degree of unwanted physical contact and public alarm.
Due to the number of involved individuals, instead of citing everyone for physical harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct the reporting officer recommended they all be trespassed from the Cottage Grove City Library. Furthermore, another document related to the incident said the city prosecutor would not be prosecuting anyone for a crime, saying the current state of the evidence was not sufficient to prove that any actual harmful assault as defined by Oregon law had taken place.