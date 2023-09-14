Police respond to officer-involved shooting at Eugene condominium; neighbors speak out

EUGENE, Ore. – Multiple police officers responded to a reported shooting at a condominium complex just off a busy Eugene street on Thursday.
Police had a heavy presence at the Viking Condominiums at 599 Coburg Road for an officer-involved shooting. The road was closed between Oakmont Way and Pioneer Park, but was opened shortly after the incident. Eugene police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 9:10 a.m. on September 14, OSP troopers were notified about a stolen vehicle that was later found in Coburg. When troopers spotted the car, the driver sped away from officers, OSP said. The stolen car was later found at 599 Coburg Road in Eugene by Coburg police, Lane County deputies, and OSP troopers. An incident ensued where at least one law enforcement officer fired their duty weapon, OSP said.
Police also confirmed that an officer and the operator of the stolen vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the exchange. Police said the suspect died shortly after. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, OSP said.
OSP said all involved officers were placed on leave as is standard with incidents where deadly force is used. Sergeant Tom Speldrich with Lane County Sheriff's Office was at the scene. According to him, law enforcement will make it a point to address concerns from officers who still have to be on duty after the incident.
He said, "Those are good considerations, we'll certainly address those concerns."
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
Speldrich said, "The inter-agency inter-force deadly investigation team, through the Lane County DA's Office, is assuming a primary role in this investigation. So those protocols will be followed."
Residents in the area described the neighborhood to be a relatively quiet location.
Destinee Lopez, a neighbor in the area, said she has always felt safe in the complex. Residents said police activity is not a common sight, and the only safety concerns they’ve had were people wandering the area, as Coburg Road sees heavy foot traffic.
“We’re not gated, that’s the only thing,” Lopez said. “We do have people that go through trash and recycling pretty often but there’s never been any violence.”
Lopez also said of the condos occupied with families, they never had any safety concerns up until this point.
“I do feel a little worried and scared that there’s people shooting in my backyard,” Lopez said.
Joseph Costanzo was one resident who heard the gunshots from just outside of his window and was even able to see the police in action as they were kneeling down right in front of where his car was parked.
“I was in my bedroom and I heard what I thought was at first a car backfiring,” Costanzo said. “Then somebody yelled and seven or 10 seconds later I heard two or three more loud pops and then a couple, or at least one man scream, and I knew it was an emergency at that point.”
He said living so close to the situation is alarming.
“It’s scary,” Costanzo said. “What if I was on my way out? I could have been a part of it.”
Neighbors said they are concerned for their safety a lot more than before and will stay on high alert, and will be keeping an extra eye out and ensuring their doors stay locked.