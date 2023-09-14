Police respond to officer-involved shooting at Eugene condominium

EUGENE, Ore. – Multiple police officers are responding to a reported shooting at a condominium complex just off a busy Eugene street.
Police have a heavy presence at the Viking Condominiums at 599 Coburg Road for a reported shooting that may involve an officer. The road was closed between Oakmont Way and Pioneer Park, but was opened shortly after the incident. Eugene police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 9:10 a.m. on September 14, OSP troopers were notified about a stolen vehicle that was later found in Coburg. When troopers spotted the car, the driver sped away from officers, OSP said. The stolen car was later found at 599 Coburg Road in Eugene by Coburg police, Lane County deputies, and OSP troopers. An incident ensued where at least one law enforcement officer fired their duty weapon, OSP said.
Police also confirmed that an officer and the operator of the stolen vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the exchange. Police said the suspect died shortly after. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, OSP said.
OSP said all involved officers were placed on leave as is standard with incidents where deadly force is used. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
A neighbor at the scene told KEZI they heard three gunshots at about 9:45 a.m.
