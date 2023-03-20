Police respond to report of shots fired in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A shooting is under investigation after Eugene police said they detained suspects who allegedly shot at another person's car tires, officers said.
Eugene Police Department officers responded Monday morning to a report of an individual shooting a firearm at another person’s vehicle tires in West Eugene, police said.
Police officials said the incident occurred on West 11th Avenue near Fred Meyer. Eugene Police said they detained people believed to be involved near West 18th and Peppertree Drive.
Eugene Police said the incident is not related to the nearby Churchill High School and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
