Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson.
Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation is ongoing.
In another incident, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Olive and Broadway. Police said an initial investigation suggested a dispute involving a small group of people had broken out.
This led to shots being fired between two people, according to police.
They said two people were taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds.
The investigation is still ongoing.