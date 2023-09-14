Police responding to officer-involved shooting at Eugene apartment

EUGENE, Ore. – Multiple police officers are responding to a reported shooting at an apartment building just off a busy Eugene street.
Police have a heavy presence at the Viking Condominiums at 599 Coburg Road for a reported shooting that may involve an officer. The road was closed between Oakmont Way and Pioneer Park, but those attempting to travel on Coburg Road are still advised to try to find an alternate route. Eugene police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Police confirmed the incident was related to a stolen vehicle. Police also confirmed that both an officer and a suspect were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the exchange. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.
A neighbor at the scene told KEZI they heard three gunshots at about 9:45 a.m. on September 14. Police quickly responded and got the scene under control.
