Police say new cameras are improving downtown safety

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials said they have seen early benefits to the cameras installed downtown about a month ago.

Police installed cameras at four different locations, which include Eighth and Olive, Broadway and Olive, Broadway and Willamette, and Eighth and Oak streets, authorities said. According to police officials, these cameras have captured 12 different incidents over the past three weeks.

EPD officials successfully pulled video evidence of criminal activity, which included incidents of harassment, theft, disorderly conduct, assaults, a strangulation, and criminal mischief, police said.

The new cameras were paid for by a Justice Assistance grant, according to police officials. In addition to the new fixed cameras, EPD also has a mobile guardian trailer program that provides a transportable option, police said.