Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to a reported prowler at a house on Finch Lane at about 6:49 p.m. on February 5. Police said a woman had called 911 to report that her husband was chasing down a man she had found in her backyard. Police said they searched the area, but were unable to find the suspicious person.
Police said the woman told them she had found the suspicious man when she had gone into a shed in her backyard. The woman told police she yelled at him as he jumped up, but he pushed her over and ran away. According to the victims, the woman’s husband chased after the stranger and caught up to him near Elysium Avenue and Finch Lane. The suspicious person allegedly threw down some items he had stolen and ran east, smashing a wooden fence on Finch Lane and escaping into the backyard of a home.
According to police, the suspect was described as a white man about 36 years of age. He reportedly stood 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighed about 145 pounds, and had short, dark hair with a short, shaggy beard. Police said the stolen items were returned to the victims.