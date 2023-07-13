Police searching for man in connection with carjacking at knifepoint near campus

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.There is a 10-20% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening, increasing
to a 50-60% chance late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday
evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25
percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Police searching for man in connection with carjacking at knifepoint near campus

  Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say stole a car at knifepoint early on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Eugene Police Department said it received a report of a carjacking on July 13 at about 2 a.m. that occurred at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Patterson Street. A white male estimated to be in his 30s with neck tattoos, dark brown hair, and dark clothing approached two women as they stood outside their car, police said.

EPD said the suspect pulled out and held a knife to the throat of one of the victims and demanded the car. The suspect fled with the vehicle, which was described as a gray 2012 Honda Civic, with license plate number 607NPH, with an anime bumper sticker on the rear bumper, authorities said.

Police said the whereabouts of the vehicle and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact EPD’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111, and reference case number 23-10179.

