Police searching for man in connection with carjacking at knifepoint near campus

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say stole a car at knifepoint early on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Eugene Police Department said it received a report of a carjacking on July 13 at about 2 a.m. that occurred at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Patterson Street. A white male estimated to be in his 30s with neck tattoos, dark brown hair, and dark clothing approached two women as they stood outside their car, police said.
EPD said the suspect pulled out and held a knife to the throat of one of the victims and demanded the car. The suspect fled with the vehicle, which was described as a gray 2012 Honda Civic, with license plate number 607NPH, with an anime bumper sticker on the rear bumper, authorities said.
Police said the whereabouts of the vehicle and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact EPD’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111, and reference case number 23-10179.