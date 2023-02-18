Police searching for suspect in assault case

COOS COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a man wanted in an assault case.
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff's Office said the assault took place off Crown Point Road on Friday, February 17th. After an investigation, they found 35-year-old Carey Parson could be a suspect.
Officials said Parson ran away before law enforcement could get to the scene. A police K9 was called to the location, tracked Parson’s scent and authorities now believe he may have been picked up, but they said they aren't sure.
Parson is being charged with domestic harassment and strangulation.
Officials said if you see Parson or know his whereabouts to please contact the Coos county Sheriff's Office at 541-396-2106.