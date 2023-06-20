Police seek help in identifying Heceta Head Lighthouse vandals

FLORENCE, Ore. – Oregon State Police officials are seeking help from the public in identifying individuals who were caught vandalizing the Heceta Head Lighthouse near Florence, authorities said.
OSP said surveillance video captured acts of criminal mischief at the lighthouse property on June 14 at about 8:43 p.m. The footage showed four individuals approaching the lighthouse and buildings, with one individual captured carrying a can of spray paint and two others shown breaking a window and attempting entry into the lighthouse building, OSP officials said.
Police said that one of the lighthouse buildings was vandalized with spray paint and signage along the trail from the parking lot to the lighthouse was also affected. Damages to the property are estimated between $10,000 and $20,000, according to Burke Martin, an Oregon State Parks ranger.
OSP said the investigation of the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the OSP dispatch center at *677 from a mobile phone or by dialing 800-442-0776, case number SP23-178524.