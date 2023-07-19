Police seeking help in finding missing Winston teen

WINSTON, Ore. – Winston police officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Winston on Friday evening, authorities said.
Police said that Arturo De Jesus Rosales, 16, was last seen on July 14 at about 11 p.m. in Winston. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall, and the Winston Police Department is currently investigating the case as a runaway juvenile, police officials said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosales can call 541-679-8706, and reference case number 23-0658.