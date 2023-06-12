Police seeking tips in hit-and-run case that injured a skateboarder

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police officials are seeking tips from the community related to a hit-and-run incident that injured a man last Thursday, authorities said.
Eugene Police Department officials said a crash was reported on June 8 at 12:43 p.m. between a vehicle and a 28-year-old man riding a skateboard at Mill Street and East 18th Avenue. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but the driver of the vehicle that struck him left the scene before police could contact them, authorities said.
Police said nearby roadways were closed for several hours while EPD’s Major Collision Investigation team investigated the incident. The streets were reopened to traffic by 4:14 p.m., authorities said.
Eugene police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a truck with a trailer, which was seen on still images taken from traffic cameras.
Eugene police officials ask anyone with information related to the identity of the hit-and-run driver to call 541-682-5138, and the reference case number 23-08304.
KEZI 9 News is working to learn more about this incident. Be sure to tune in at 4 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. for the latest updates.