Police to host active shooter training at Roseburg High School

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg police officials said that officers will be participating in an active shooter scenario training on Monday at Roseburg High School.
The June 19 training will provide a scenario-based training to keep officers current with state-required certifications, according to authorities. Police said they want the public to be aware that the training will be an authentic active shooter and active threat scenarios, and will feature simulated gunfire, yelling, and a heavy police presence.
"The Roseburg Police Department provides multiple scenario-based trainings throughout the year for our officers,” said Roseburg Police Sgt. Daniel Allen. “As such, we believe it is important to train our officers in the response of active threats. The use of scenario-based training provides our officers with the most realistic training possible and helps to develop them professionally in order to better serve our community. We are thankful to the Roseburg School District for their support and hospitality in hosting this important training session.”
Police said that signage will be placed to indicate that a training exercise is in session.
Roseburg’s high school campus will be closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the safety of the community and officers, authorities said.
For more information, call or email the Roseburg Police Department at 541-492-6760.