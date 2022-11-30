Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season, as they're already on the hunt

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's that time of year, porch pirates are out and on the hunt for your holiday packages.
Officials with the Eugene Police department told KEZI they're already getting calls about stolen packages and hope to get some tips out ahead of the pirates out there.
Janina Rager, a community engagement specialist with EPD, said that unfortunately, with each year, porch piracy seems to become a bigger problem as more people switch to online shopping for the holidays.
"Just know, we're starting to see it, it's going to happen, watch your packages. We're kind of getting more and more into that where we are just having everything delivered to our houses. So, I'm willing to bet we're going to see a bigger increase this year," Rager said.
But she said there are easy ways to stay ahead of those porch pirates, who are often spotted lurking behind delivery trucks.
"Some of the vehicles will follow the UPS trucks, the Amazon delivery cars to see if they're dropping off packages. So, first off, if you do happen to notice a vehicle a delivery truck, call the non-emergency number and let us know," Rager said.
Rager said you should track your package and plan to be at home when it gets delivered. She also encourages you to require a signature when your package arrives, that way it won't be left on your porch when you're not home; or tell your neighbors if you're expecting something.
"I know in my neighborhood, I work with my neighbors, so if I come home and I see a package on their porch, I'll actually go grab it and call them and say 'Hey, it's at my house,'" Regar said.
Rager said you can also have your packages delivered to your work, if they'll allow it, or send it to secure location, like an Amazon locker or UPS Access Point.
If your package does get stolen, report it.
"We need to know where these are happening and we can track them. Another thing is that during the holidays, you might want to start putting a little bit of insurance on some of those bigger packages," Rager said.
Eugene resident Katrinna Rich said she felt violated after her package was stolen strait out of her mailbox when she was home sick.
"I was super sick all day, I couldn't come out, but I got the notification saying a package arrived," Rich said.
Rich said she waited until she felt better at the end of the day to go and check the mail.
"When I looked, it was completely empty and I was like, 'that's really weird.' I asked my husband and he said that he saw someone pull up to the mailboxes and got packages out of one of them," Rich said.
She said when her husband went outside to see what they were doing, the person drove down to the end of the street and parked for a while and drove away.
"Now, I'm going to be a lot more alert to the notifications on my phone, even if I'm feeling sick I'm going to run out there and grab them," Rich said.
Rich said other people in her neighborhood have also had packages stolen recently.
"Just be really aware, even if you think that someone lives nearby, they might not, so just watch them a little bit longer and get your packages as soon as you get a notification," Rich said.
Rager also wants to remind people about mall safety and said to not leave anything in your car while you go in to shop.
"These criminals watch people go out to their cars, put stuff in their cars and it only takes seconds to break a window out and then they're off with your goods," Rager said.
She said criminals with also break into your car while you're shopping to find personal things about you.
"What you don't realize is, guess what's in your glove box, your address on your registration," Rager said.
This is why you shouldn't keep your garage door opener in your car.
"As long as your legal address is on your divers license, you can black it out on your registration. Don't leave anything in your car that shows where you live so that they can get there, and definitely keep the garage door openers out when you're not in your car," Rager said.