Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the holidays fast approaching, people are turning to the internet to do their holiday shopping. Police warn that holiday packages can be stolen off doorsteps by passing thieves, and have a few tips for what you can do to protect your boxes.
The Eugene Police Department says that packages from online purchases and deliveries are usually left unattended on doorsteps for hours on end. No matter how long the box is there, police say the opportunity may be too attractive for thieves to pass up or can even advertise that no one is currently at home. Police say there are some steps a wary customer can take to make sure their holiday gifts aren’t stolen off their doorstep.
Eugene police suggests having packages shipped to require a signature upon receipt rather than being left unattended, or enlisting a friend, neighbor or other trusted person to receive the package while you’re away. Police also suggest to have the package sent to a shipping company substation such as a UPS store, FedEx Store, local post office or your place of employment. Police also say to be alert for criminal activity, and to call them if you notice anything suspicious.