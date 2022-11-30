 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 10 to 14 ft at 7 seconds and west winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Package on doorstep

If you've been a victim of porch piracy, or you've taken steps to prevent it, KEZI wants to hear your story! Get in touch with us by sending an email to newsdesk@kezi.com.

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the holidays fast approaching, people are turning to the internet to do their holiday shopping. Police warn that holiday packages can be stolen off doorsteps by passing thieves, and have a few tips for what you can do to protect your boxes.

The Eugene Police Department says that packages from online purchases and deliveries are usually left unattended on doorsteps for hours on end. No matter how long the box is there, police say the opportunity may be too attractive for thieves to pass up or can even advertise that no one is currently at home. Police say there are some steps a wary customer can take to make sure their holiday gifts aren’t stolen off their doorstep.

Eugene police suggests having packages shipped to require a signature upon receipt rather than being left unattended, or enlisting a friend, neighbor or other trusted person to receive the package while you’re away. Police also suggest to have the package sent to a shipping company substation such as a UPS store, FedEx Store, local post office or your place of employment. Police also say to be alert for criminal activity, and to call them if you notice anything suspicious.

