Political science professor weighs in as political celebrities eye tight Oregon races

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day inches closer, more political figures from around the country are honing in on Oregon. On Thursday, Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed support for Oregon democrats during a rally at the University of Oregon.
"I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office," Sanders said. "And that we send Val Hoyle to Congress."
Sanders visits comes on the heels of visits from president Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who also voiced support for Kotek while they were in Oregon.
On the Republican side, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin traveled to Oregon last week to show support for candidate Christine Drazan.
In response to Sanders' visit, Drazan's team released a statement.
“The DC political class is in full panic mode to rescue Tina Kotek’s failing and flailing campaign. Oregonians are ready for change, and Kotek is desperate to talk about anything other than her allegiance to Kate Brown and the agenda they’ve pushed that’s caused massive homelessness, rising crime and higher costs. They know Christine Drazan is going to win this race and there’s nothing they can do to stop that from happening,” her campaign's Communications Director said.
Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson also released a statement.
“While my opponents are flying in political celebrities from the East Coast, I just ended a two-day, 10 city tour of Oregon to meet and talk with Oregonians where they live and work in all corners of the state,” Johnson said.
Oregon State University political science professor Christopher Stout said Oregon is normally a safe bet for the democrats, but recent poll numbers show an extremely close race. He said that's one of the reasons Oregon is being thrust into the national spotlight.
The buzz is expected to lead to higher than normal voter turnout. Stout said one of the deciding factors of this election could be voter turnout.
"On one end, high turnout should benefit democrats because democrats make up a majority of registered voters in the state, but we don't know whether or not that high turnout is going to be even, or if republicans are going to be turning out at a much higher rate," Stout said.