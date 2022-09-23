Political signs will be removed from state highways, ODOT says

SALEM, Ore. -- As the November 8 election draws nearer, political signs will become a more and more common sight in yards and the sides of roadways across Oregon. However, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding residents that signs placed in certain areas will be summarily removed.
ODOT says improperly placed signs can pose a hazard by distracting drivers and blocking road safety messages. Often, these signs are placed in state highway rights-of-way, where only official traffic control devices and signs are allowed. As such, the organization says it will remove such signs without warning and hold them at local ODOT maintenance offices for up to 30 days. A list of maintenance offices can be found on ODOT’s website.
ODOT says signs are prohibited on trees, utility poles, fence posts and natural features within highway right-of-ways. Signs are also disallowed within view of a designated scenic area. Signs with moving or flashing parts, as well as signs that imitate official traffic signs, are also prohibited and will be removed. ODOT says there may also be local laws that regulate when and where signs can be placed.