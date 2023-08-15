Poor air quality forces closure of swimming pools as temperature climbs

EUGENE, Ore. – Those who were hoping to get away from the heat and smoke in a local swimming pool are out of luck for a while, as the severe conditions have forced even indoor facilities to close for the time being.
All indoor and outdoor pools in Eugene and Springfield were closed on Tuesday, August 15 due to the worst wildfire smoke in the area since the 2020 wildfires. Officials with most of the pools said that even indoor pools are closed, since they take air from outside and pool rooms would eventually fill with smog. Runee Duncan, the aquatics director for the River Road Park and Recreation District, said the closure was a big deal for the pool and for those who would have used it.
“It's a big deal. We run fitness classes five days a week with upwards of 150 people with fitness instructors, 2-8 lifeguards we have to notify, and in the afternoon it gets even crazier,” Duncan said.
Pools across the community will reevaluate their closures on Wednesday afternoon to see how long they will have to stay closed.