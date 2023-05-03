Poor conditions, food quality at retirement community has residents upset

EUGENE, Ore -- One resident who lives at the Churchill Estates retirement community is fed up with issues regarding food quality, cleanliness, and a lack of staff.
The resident wished to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Alice. Alice said she has lived at Churchill Estates for a number of years. She enjoyed it for the most part and never had to deal with these alleged issues before.
She said new management has been brought in and it has been creating problems. She said a number of staff, especially in the home's kitchens, have been quitting due to poor treatment. This has created a staff shortage, and the remaining staff have had to take on more work in order to keep everyone fed.
Alice said, "Now that left us with nobody in the kitchens, no servers, nobody to do dishes... Our next meal comprised of the servers, our maintenance people, our bus driver, no gloves."
On Tuesday May 2, residents were given a letter from management saying they had to close the kitchens after a state inspection revealed they had to make some "repairs" and "other necessary work". With the kitchens closed food is being brought in from other establishments. Alice has also shared photos of the food being served to seniors.
They also they have hired people for the kitchen, but because they cannot bring in 10 people at one time, there are still shortages. In the letter, it is stated the owners are aware of what is going on. According to Alice, that has been the only communication management has had with residents.
There have been meetings that residents attended, but Alice said nothing has changed yet. Residents also made a suggestion box. According to Alice, the box was shipped to Churchill Estates' Corporate Office but residents have not heard anything else in regards to the box.
Alice said, "The residents here are extremely angry and they're perplexed at how they can be treated like this."
She hopes there's one lesson the Estates take away from this situation.
"Listen to your tenants if they got problems try and solve them," Alice said. "Don't ignore them, I'm sure we're not the only senior facility that has these problems."
All she wants is for the staff and residents to be treated with respect. But if nothing gets done she will consider other living options.
She added, "If push came to shove I would have to. I'm living on borrowed time, it doesn't matter to me."
KEZI 9 News did reach out to Churchill Estates, but they declined to comment.