Portland International Raceway to host an ABB FIA Formula E race

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland will host the future of electric motorsports starting this Friday, with ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers racing for the checkered flag at Portland International Raceway.
The cars in this series were already some of the fastest to hit the road, but the latest generation are also extremely environmentally friendly having been built from recycled materials. The third-generation cars run up to 200 miles per hour, and their bodies are made of carbon fiber recycled from previous generation vehicles.
More than 25 percent of the material used for the cars’ tires are also recycled, and are continually recycled after each race. The ABB FIA Formula E series is the only sport that is certified as net-zero carbon since they began.
The championship series was established in 2011, with the first championship race held in Beijing in September 2014, and the series has held FIA world championship status since 2020, according to Wikipedia.
According to the ABB FIA Formula E website, Portland is Formula E’s fourth host U.S. city and 30th city overall to host a Formula E race.
A practice round is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on June 24, with qualifying scheduled from 12:40 to 1:55 p.m. The race is scheduled from 5:03 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, and more information is available on the ABB FIA Formula E website.