 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or
less.

* WHERE...Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR out 10 NM, as well
as the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Portland Public Schools joins nationwide lawsuit against Juul

  • 0
The lawsuit accuses Juul of utilizing deceitful marketing tactics that intentionally target teens.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools announced that it has joined 1,000 other school districts in a nationwide lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., the largest e-cigarette manufacturer in the country, according to a press release.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

The district has joined a number of other major public school districts in the suit, including Seattle Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District, to name a few.

The lawsuit accuses Juul of utilizing deceitful marketing tactics that intentionally target teens — not only exposing but also endangering them with the nicotine-containing e-liquid. Schools are left footing the bill in money, time and resources incurred as a result of students who became addicted, the plaintiffs argue.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages that could be utilized in funding education, prevention and providing anti-vaping enforcements in schools.

A new survey suggests that little progress has been made in keeping e-cigarettes away from teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study indicates an increase of usage this year with 14% of surveyed high schoolers saying they vaped recently, up from 11% the year before. In 2019, 28% of high schoolers said they had recently vaped. 

Within the last three years, federal and state laws have raised the purchasing age for tobacco and vaping products, and most of the teen-preferred flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes have been banned. Regardless, educators say that vaping is still a big problem.

“E-cigarette use, or vaping, is unfortunately widespread among our students even though the sale of tobacco products to minors is prohibited by law,” said Guadalupe Guerrero, superintendent of Portland Public Schools.

The study is based on a Jan. 18 to May 31 online survey of about 28,000 U.S. middle and high school students. They asked questions pertaining to the use of e-cigarettes as well as various vaping devices within the previous 30 days.

In addition to the 14% of high school students who said they vaped recently this year, about 3% of middle schoolers surveyed said they also have done so. Of those who said they vaped, about 28% said they vaped daily. Nearly 85% said they utilized flavored products, preferring brands such as Puff Bar, Vuse, Hyde and Smok. 

The FDA has struggled to regulate the sprawling vaping landscape, which includes both established companies and smaller startups. The agency has been pilloried by Congress and health advocates for missing multiple deadlines to issue decisions on millions of vaping products submitted by companies hoping to stay on the market for adults.

The FDA tried to ban the leading e-cigarette maker Juul’s products earlier this summer, citing questions about its potential health risks. But it’s been forced to put that effort on hold following a court challenge.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students is our foremost priority so accordingly, in response to this growing health crisis, we have joined school districts around the country in litigation against Juul Labs,” said Guerrero.

Various schools have been severely impacted by the massive vaping epidemic. PPS will be the first school district in the state of Oregon to join the litigation with the filling of the lawsuit.

Recommended for you