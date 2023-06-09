Possible "Bias" Crime in Corvallis under Investigation

CORVALLIS, Ore -- One resident is looking to fix their car window after someone through a brick at it and cracked it.
The incident happened on June 7, Wednesday night. Police said the person vandalized the car between 9 p.m. June 7, and 8 a.m. on June 8. Nothing was stolen and no other houses in the neighborhood were hit.
Natasha Fox is the person whose car was hit. The night of the incident Fox and their family were fast asleep. It wasn't until the morning when their kids were going to school that the family noticed the car's rear window was cracked.
Fox said, "It was a bit of a shock, I was pretty rattled, my kids were upset obviously."
Fox immediately called Corvallis police. Lieutenant Benjamin Harvey of Corvallis Police Department spoke about their involvement in the case.
Lt. Harvey said, "Officers canvassed the area for witnesses, although no witnesses or surveillance video was found in the area."
As part of the LGBTQ community, Fox displays pride flags out on their front porch. She added that no other houses were vandalized in the area, and according to Fox this isn't the first time vandalism has happened.
Fox said, "My work is all about queer and trans vulnerability, mainly focused on disasters. So I do this kind of work every day. I'm involved in the community everyday, and it's pretty rare that I feel directly connected to these vulnerabilities."
In October of 2022, around Halloween, someone had taken down the pride flags. They were later found tossed in a neighbors yard. While at first Fox shrugged it off, now she has suspicions the person is offended by pride.
Lt. Harvey said, "The reporting party suspected the vandalism maybe in retaliation to a small pride flag they had laid in their front yard. So we're investigation this incident as potential bias crime."
Fox isn't backing down despite the incident. She responded by putting an even larger pride flag on her house and installed security cameras. Fox said community reaction to this incident has been comforting. She has also been in discussions with some of the neighbors to form some sort of community group.
Fox said, "We're welcomed here and others are welcomed here. Some of the neighbors and I have talked about forming an inclusive neighborhood association where we try to keep one another safe while making sure that people know it's not meant to keep anyone out."
Fox hopes in the future, incidents like this don't continue. In the meantime she will remain vigilant. Corvallis police said they are still investigating the matter.