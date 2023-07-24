Possible hit-and-run death at Springfield gas station under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – An investigation is underway after a person died early Monday morning after allegedly being hit by a moving truck, the Springfield Police Department reported.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at about 2:54 a.m. on July 24, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station at 3375 Gateway Street. Responding officers said they saw a large moving truck leave the station and head to Interstate 5, leaving a person lying in the gas station’s parking lot.

Police said they went to render first-aid to the person in the parking lot, but despite their best efforts, the individual died from their injuries. Police said they are working to notify the victim’s next-of-kin.

Springfield police said they were able to pull over the moving truck and speak with the driver. The incident is currently being investigated by the Springfield Police Department’s Major Accident investigation Team and the Lane County District Attorney’s Office. SPD said the driver of the moving truck is cooperating with their investigation.

SPD ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident call the police department at 541-726-3714.