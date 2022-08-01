Potter Fire burning nearly 400 acres, officials say lightning and heat to blame

WESTFIR, Ore. -- The Potter Fire, a wildfire about 8 miles northeast of Clearwater, has grown from 60 acres reported on Sunday to nearly 400 acres as of Monday morning, according to the Willamette National Forest.
Officials with the Willamette National Forest said that as of the morning of August 1, the Potter Fire is burning close to 400 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say significant lightning storms and temperatures in excess of 100 degrees were major contributing factors to the fire’s spread. They added that slightly cooler temperatures today have reduced the fire’s intensity and that the blaze was seen smoldering and creeping.
The Willamette National Forest says that on Sunday, July 31, 10 firefighters and a fire truck were sent to estimate the size of the Potter Fire. Officials said that later that afternoon, a full 20-person crew with attendant equipment was sent in to help containment efforts. Willamette National Forest says about four crews of 20 people each will be working on the entire 400-acre wildfire.
Jimmer Hunt, the current Incident Commander, said the Potter Fire is mostly consuming dead and downed trees in a remote area. He adds that teams are trying to use areas of planted trees to control the fire and attempting to improve roads so they can better access the affected area. Another official says the goal at this point is to stop the spread of the fire.