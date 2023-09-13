Power cords stolen from Veneta food carts leave owners without income

VENETA, Ore – Some early-morning thefts of power cords have left a pair of Veneta food cart owners unable to work until they can be replaced.
Tim Lycett got a phone call on the morning of September 12 that his food cart, Maui Ric’s, had been disconnected from power, and the cord was completely missing. He found products in his refrigerator spoiled, and a nearly $300 power cord nowhere to be found. Now he is dealing with replacement costs while money is not coming in. But that is not all.
"You're worried about, 'Okay I just spent a bunch of money on product. How much am I going to still have?' You know? You worry about those things,” he said. “And not to mention it's an inconvenience for all of our customers. You know, they come here, or they're used to coming here on a daily basis to get their good food."
Savannah Archer owns the Luava food cart. She took some security measures, but it did not stop the plug to her cord from being stolen. The thieves cut her extension cord and ripped out the plug. So instead of just buying a new cord, she will be forced to close until she can have a new plug attached to the cord.
Luckily both cart owners were able to get to their carts early enough to save their frozen product from spoiling. But now in addition to lost revenue, there are repair and replacement costs on their plates.
"Just in lost product we're probably looking close to a thousand dollars to replace all the product and the cords,” Lycett said. “And then, you know, I'm off for two weeks."
Lycett said he will stay closed until he adds his own security measures. That means missing out on weeks’ worth of revenue which could be a few thousand dollars. Archer said this will add to a list of obstacles she is already up against.
"I have a Type One diabetic son and I have a one-year-old daughter and it's been hard to find daycare,” she said. “So I haven't even been open consistently since I moved out here due to childcare and all that. And this just takes away more money from me honestly."
Lycett has run his cart for nearly a decade. And even though he can replace his cord, he said he cannot shake the feeling the theft has left.
"You feel violated, really, honestly,” he said. “As far as getting the stuff, that's fine. But it's the fact that I shouldn't have to. I shouldn't have to go back and do that, you know? I've been doing this since 2014 and this is the first time something like this has ever happened.”
Now the owners are having to take measures they never had to worry about before to prevent similar theft in the future.
"We're going to be putting up security cameras,” Lycett said. “We're going to look into possibly trenching for the lines. See if that's something that we can do to get them buried or underground. I've got some ideas that the owner of the property sent me from other carts where they screw them into the side of the cart so they're attached permanently."
But for Archer, these seem like daunting tasks that may not even pay off.
"It sucks, and that's a lot more money that I'm going to have to fork out to enforce,” she said. “I think really the only things I can do are cameras right now, but those can also get taken. Especially because we would need wireless ones, you know? And those just get screwed on anywhere."
The owners at the food pod have scheduled a meeting for September 15 to discuss how to be more secure. The city of Veneta is looking to schedule a similar meeting in early October.