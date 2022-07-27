Power poles being removed to guard against wildfires

LEABURG, Ore. -- Crews with the Eugene Water and Electric Board got to work removing dozens of power poles along McKenzie Highway today to help reduce wildfire risk.
EWEB crews are removing 159 decommissioned power poles from a five-mile stretch of McKenzie Highway between the Leaburg powerhouse and the former Walterville substation. Crews must first lower the de-energized electric lines to the ground. Then, a worker uses a chainsaw to cut off the top of the pole, which contains heavy metal equipment. Finally, workers carefully saw through the base of the power pole, felling it like a tree.
EWEB says the poles were decommissioned in 2019 following improvements to their power infrastructure. Rather than pay upwards of $11 million to replace the poles, EWEB is paying a small fee to use some of Bonneville Power Administration’s transmission lines. Aaron Orlowski, a spokesperson with EWEB, said this was the best solution for the problem.
“Here at EWEB, we're always trying to find the best solution for a given problem,” Orlowski said. “So this was a stretch of line that we either needed to replace the poles because they were at the end of their life, or we find a different solution.”
Orlowski said cutting down the power poles would help safeguard against wildfires in the area. He said that anytime there is electrical infrastructure, there is a small risk it could be involved in a fire even if it’s unpowered. By removing the redundant equipment, EWEB hopes to reduce that risk. EWEB says they are also replacing some wooden poles with fire resistant material, and also managing vegetation around power lines.