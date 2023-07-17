Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar

EUGENE, Ore. – After the Powerball Jackpot drawing on Saturday, July 15, did not end up claiming a winner, the jackpot now stands at $900 million ahead of the July 17 drawing at 8 p.m.
This is the third-largest Powerball Jackpot and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
This jackpot also accompanies the Mega Millions jackpot that is projected to be $640 million for the July 18 drawing, which is the seventh largest in the game’s history.
$19 million in Powerball tickets were sold between the drawings on Saturday and Monday, and Mega Millions sales are at $8.2 million since the jackpot was last hit on April 18. These games and the increasing grand prizes bring more traffic into local convenience stores and gas stations.
Danny Croy, Cashier at C2 Market in Eugene, is one of those excited about the increase in customers.
"A lot of tickets brings in a lot more traffic for sure," Croy said.
Oregon retailers who sell lottery tickets are excited about the increasing jackpot. Retailers earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower-tier wins, according to lottery officials.
Eugene resident and Powerball player Keith Hendricks is hopeful for a winning ticket to be a local one.
"I hope it's in Oregon, and I hope it's one in Eugene to help the economy out," Hendricks said.
Drawings for the Powerball Jackpot are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Mega Millions Jackpot drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m.