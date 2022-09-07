 Skip to main content
Preliminary results of recall election for Eugene city councilor show recall likely

Syrett

EUGENE, Ore. -- The preliminary results of a special election to recall Claire Syrett, a Eugene city councilor, seem to show the effort to recall Syrett from office is likely to succeed.

According to the Lane County government, the preliminary results of the recall election held on September 6 show a commanding majority of voters have voted in favor of recalling Syrett from her position as city councilor of Eugene Ward 7. Preliminary results show that as of 8 p.m. on September 6, 2,016 voters cast their ballot in favor of recalling the city councilor, opposed to 1,351 who voted against recalling her. These results are not final; they will be updated again on Friday, September 9 as more ballots are counted.

Syrett has been the subject of complaints from Eugene voter for voting in favor of the MovingAhead project, which detractors say would remove two lanes for cars on River Road and replace them with dedicated bus lanes. In a petition for Syrett’s recall, petition filers say the MovingAhead project would, if carried out, increase congestion and negatively impact businesses on River Road. Syrett called the recall petition an un-democratic abuse of the system, saying that attempting to recall an elected official over a vote they cast is an unreasonable use of the recall process.

