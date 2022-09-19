Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area

EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said.
The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes to conduct several controlled burns before the end of 2022, but says those operations are contingent on favorable weather conditions and approved permits from the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. Prescribed burns will be rescheduled if conditions increase the risk of the fire going out of control or excessively impacting air quality.
Rivers to Ridges says prescribed ecological burns are an integral part of wildland management. The organization says controlled fires help restore prairie, savanna and woodland habitats while reducing the risk of a more dangerous wildfire. Areas that may see an ecological burn include parts of Lane County Parks, Mt. Pisgah, and nearby areas with the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, as well as several other partners of Rivers to Ridges. Fire officials are currently debating when to begin burns, but if conditions allow for it, burns could begin as early as the week of September 19.