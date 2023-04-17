Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event set for April 22, LCC officials say

EUGENE, Ore. – An event at Lane Community College’s (LCC) main campus this Saturday aims to help the public dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications, college officials said.
The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event, coordinated by LCC Public Safety and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side of Building 19 at the LCC campus at 4000 E. 30th Ave. The disposal service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked for those who bring in drugs for disposal, LCC officials said.
"A safer community starts with responsible disposal. Join us in our mission to reduce prescription drug abuse and protect our environment by participating in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day," said Lisa Rupp, LCC’s Director of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
LCC officials said that only pills and patches will be accepted and may be dropped off in their original containers or plastic and paper bags.
Due to the potential for blood-borne safety hazards, such materials as intravenous solutions, chemotherapy medications and syringes won’t be accepted, the college said. Inhalers, vaping devices with non-removable batteries and medical waste also won’t be accepted due to their need for specialized disposal, LCC officials said.
The college said that the event promotes public safety by reducing the risk of further potential prescription drug abuse by disposing of unused medications.
Health officials recommend against flushing unused medications down household toilets due to the potential for safety, health and environmental hazards, LCC said.
Statistics show that prescription drug abuse, accidental overdoses and poisonings often originate from prescription medications taken from the home medicine cabinets of family and friends, LCC said.