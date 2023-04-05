Primary care clinic, career programs coming to Cottage Grove, LCC officials say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A $1.5 million federal grant will fund a new primary care clinic along with a Lane Community College (LCC) career technical education program in Cottage Grove, said LCC officials.
A ceremony held on Wednesday, April 5, celebrated the receipt of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant at LCC’s Cottage Grove Center where the new clinic will be located, college officials said. LCC officials said the clinic will be the first to be placed in a rural area of Lane County.
LCC, Community Health Centers of Lane County and numerous community partners including South Lane School District and PeaceHealth are collaborating on the project, the college said.
"I am thrilled to see this collaboration come to life and to witness the profound impact it will have on the health and well-being of the South Lane community,” said Dr. Stephanie Bulger, LCC’s president. “This joint effort will not only address health disparities but also provide career technical education opportunities, creating a brighter future for our students and community."
The clinic will serve as a health and dental care training site for South Lane and LCC students, the college said. LCC said it will house medical, behavioral, reproductive, alternative and dental health care services for about 5,000 area residents.
Additional services will include assistance with transportation, housing, medication and care coordination, LCC officials said.