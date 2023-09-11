Primary residence saved from burning in structure and brush fire near Oakland

OAKLAND, Ore. – Several Douglas County fire agencies responded on Sunday to a fire near Oakland that burned several structures and vehicles, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
DFPA officials said fire crews responded at about 3:32 p.m. on September 10 to structures and vegetation heavily involved in fire with a large black column of smoke visible near the 4900 block of Cole Road in Oakland. Two helicopters were called in for an aerial attack while ground crews built a fire line to control the fire’s spread, fire officials said.
Authorities said that firefighters contained the place to 3.85 acres and there were no reported injuries of neither firefighters nor civilians. Destroyed in the blaze were a shop building, a barn, and a pump house, according to fire officials. DFPA officials said two RVs and four vehicles were also lost in the fire, but the primary residence was saved by Sutherlin Fire and DFPA responders. Fire crews cleared the scene by 10:47 p.m., and all evacuation levels for the 4700 to 4900 blocks of Cole Road have been lifted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.
DFPA officials said that the fire’s cause is under active investigation and is not connected with the Tyee Ridge Complex.
Responding agencies included the DFPA, Sutherlin Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Kellogg Rural Fire District, North Douglas Fire and EMS, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the DFPA said.