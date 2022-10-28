Program that provided temporary shelter to vulnerable people during pandemic to end

EUGENE, Ore. -- A St. Vincent de Paul program that has helped hundreds of people during the past few years is ending.
Their motel program gave medically fragile people in Eugene a place to stay while they looked for permanent housing.
"These were individuals who were potentially medically fragile or had compounding health complications that would prohibit them from being in a shared setting," St. Vincent de Paul's deputy director Bethany Cartledge said.
As part of the motel program, the nonprofit contracted with two motels: the University Inn, which was used until June, and the 66 Motel on East Broadway, which is scheduled to close Oct. 31. The program was funded with COVID-related money, but officials said that money has run out.
Since they announced the program was ending, they said they have been working with people benefiting from the program to help them find places to go.
"I got a call yesterday, we have one person left who needs to move on and knowing that those other individuals were able to safely exit, that's where there's been a lot of excited energy," Cartledge said.
Cartledge said staff are expecting to find a solution for the last person by Monday as well.
"We want to make sure that these people are going into somewhere safe, that they're staying sheltered, they continue to be cared for," Cartledge said.
Since the program started, Cartledge said 215 people stayed at the 66 motel. 43 of those people moved into permanent housing. Others moved into other temporary housing spaces with access to more resources.
As St. Vincent de Paul's staff looks to the future, they're hoping to shift focus towards creating more permanent housing options.
"We've long had a vision of having a multi-tiered building at our 99 facility so that there can be a more stable and permanent structure for unsheltered individuals," Cartledge said.