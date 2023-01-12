Progress made against respiratory viruses, Oregon Health Authority reports

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thanks to proactive steps taken by Oregonians to avoid catching respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, transmission of those diseases over the holidays was limited, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA officials said the reduced transmission was thanks to steps like using masks, avoiding gatherings, and getting vaccinated against COVID and the flu. Dean Sidelinger, M. D., M. S. Ed., of the OHA thanked Oregon residents for taking these measures, and said that although many hospitals are operating at or above maximum capacity, improvements in hospitalization rates are noticeable.
“I know many of you made the tough decision to postpone or limit that family get-together or forego that holiday concert or play,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “Please know our public health and health care partners appreciate your sacrifice.”
The OHA gave several updates for RSV, flu and COVID rates in a conference in the morning of January 12. OHA officials said RSV hospitalization rates are dropping rapidly, and the rate of flu hospitalizations is expected to drop despite currently-high rates. With respect to COVID, OHA officials said they expect a small increase in the number of cases in February due to a new variant, but vaccines and “tried and true” methods such as masks and limiting indoor gatherings are still effective at limiting infection.