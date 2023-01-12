 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 20 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Progress made against respiratory viruses, Oregon Health Authority reports

  • Updated
  • 0
RSV under microscope

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thanks to proactive steps taken by Oregonians to avoid catching respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, transmission of those diseases over the holidays was limited, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA officials said the reduced transmission was thanks to steps like using masks, avoiding gatherings, and getting vaccinated against COVID and the flu. Dean Sidelinger, M. D., M. S. Ed., of the OHA thanked Oregon residents for taking these measures, and said that although many hospitals are operating at or above maximum capacity, improvements in hospitalization rates are noticeable.

“I know many of you made the tough decision to postpone or limit that family get-together or forego that holiday concert or play,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “Please know our public health and health care partners appreciate your sacrifice.”

The OHA gave several updates for RSV, flu and COVID rates in a conference in the morning of January 12. OHA officials said RSV hospitalization rates are dropping rapidly, and the rate of flu hospitalizations is expected to drop despite currently-high rates. With respect to COVID, OHA officials said they expect a small increase in the number of cases in February due to a new variant, but vaccines and “tried and true” methods such as masks and limiting indoor gatherings are still effective at limiting infection.

