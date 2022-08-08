Progress made in containing Windigo and Potter Fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Despite high temperatures and changing winds in the area, fire lines held against the Potter and Windigo Fires over August 6 and August 7 and containment efforts are continuing apace, according to officials.
Officials said progress on containing the Potter and Windigo Fires was made over the weekend, and the Windigo Fire is now 25% contained. Officials still issued a warning for the area, saying lightning and high winds on Monday and Tuesday would produce an increased risk of new fires starting. Officials say crews are using water to fight the fire around nearly its whole perimeter, and clean-up has begun in what areas can be mopped up.
The Potter Fire is still reported as 0% contained. However, officials say the fire did not spread significantly far, and crews are preparing numerous strategies to keep it contained. Officials say that if favorable weather conditions hold, crews will be able to directly attack the fire later in the week.