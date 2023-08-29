Project to construct new stadium for Eugene Emeralds on pause due to lack of funds

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Emeralds’ attempt to get a new stadium and stay in town has hit another snag, as Lane County Commissioners have put the project to build a new facility on hold until funding can be found.

The Eugene Emeralds need a new stadium to stay in Eugene, as their current stadium at PK Park does not measure up to Major League Baseball standards. However, the current plan for a new stadium, to be located on the Lane County Fairgrounds, comes with a price tag of more than $100 million, with costs increasing by the month. Authorities with the project said they are tens of millions of dollars short of meeting that goal.

At a meeting of the Lane County Board of Commissioners on August 29, Lane County authorities associated with the project recommended it be put on hold until more funding can be identified and acquired. Authorities recommended that due to the increasing price of the project, the hold should not exceed more than six months, and if it did, the project may have to be cancelled.

County commissioners were in favor of the proposed pause for the project. The Emeralds have until 2025 to solidify their plans for a new home, or they will be forced to move away from Eugene, where they have been for more than 60 years.