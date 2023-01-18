Prolific burglar sentenced to more than 7 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who committed multiple burglaries in several Oregon counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday, according to the Lane County District Attorney.

Patricia Perlow, the Lane County D.A., said Faisal Farid Al-ansari pled guilty to committing three burglaries in Lane County. The D.A. said Al-ansari was caught during a much larger crime investigation, which involved at burglaries in at least three counties including Lane County. The D.A. said Al-ansari took a sophisticated approach to his crimes, carrying out extensive research to find easy targets.

The District Attorney gave an example where Al-ansari burglarized the home of a couple he knew to be out of the state for a trip because of research he did on the internet. He then allegedly used a contact in California to fence the stolen goods. KEZI previously reported that Al-ansari stole up to $170,000 worth of musical instruments from a home in Philomath, a crime that eventually led to his identification as a suspect and his eventual arrest.

Al-ansari was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on Wednesday, January 18. The Lane County D.A. said his burglary cases were successfully resolved due to participation from victims, sterling detective work from the Philomath and Eugene Police Departments, and the tenacity of the case’s prosecutor. The D.A. noted that Al-ansari had received a commutation of a prior sentence earned from a series of property crimes in 2015, and was on probation when he committed the burglaries in 2022.