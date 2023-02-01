Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&