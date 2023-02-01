 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 7 seconds and
southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

  • Updated
New Bill Proposed to update DUII Laws

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee.

Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend)

If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including legal medications, can be charged with a DUII. This would put things like Nyquil & Metaxalone on the same level as controlled substances such as alcohol, cannabis, and psilocybin that are already classified as intoxicants. 

Medications not currently listed as Intoxicants under Oregon Law

The bill comes at a time when a number of substances are being decriminalized. Statistics show in 2019  nearly 29 million Americans over the age of 16 drove under the influence of some sort of drug, the most prevalent of which was marijuana. 

Eugene residents like Colleen McCaffrey say this bill is a no-brainer. For her its all about safety.

"I would feel safer," she said. "I would feel safer if there were less distractions in general and not just driving under the influence. It is frightening to be a pedestrian to cross the street in a crosswalk and see people just run through the crosswalk and not pay attention to you. And this would be just one more helpful thing."

DUI stop

A DUII charge can end up as a felony on a person's record. Other consequences may include the guilty party having their license suspended or revoked. Residents said they were surprised some of the drugs previously mentioned weren't already under the DUII law.

