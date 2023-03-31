Proposed Oregon Senate bill could help struggling renters

EUGENE, Ore. -- With rents rising across the state, many renters are struggling to pay for a place to live. A bill in the Oregon Senate may help take the pressure off -- if it passes.
Oregon currently has the ninth highest average rent of all states in the United States. State lawmakers have written Senate Bill 611 in the hopes of establishing a lower state maximum rent increase to help lower-income residents. The bill would put a cap on rent increases that tenants currently face in addition to reducing exemptions for new housing construction. Executive director for the Springfield/Eugene tenant association, Tim Morris, believes the bill will have a positive effect on the already rent-burdened citizens.
"We didn't just get here by accident it's taken a long time to get to this point where over 50% of tenants living here in Eugene are rent burdened, so they're paying 30% of their income on rent and rent alone,” Morris said. “About a third of renters living in the city of Eugene are paying half of their income or more on rent and rent alone."
Residents at the Eugene Hotel Retirement Community center have become very vocal in their support of Senate Bill 611. Currently, residents are seeing monthly percentage rates increasing from 3% each year to a now state-high rate of 14.6%. One of the affected residents is Beth Weldy. Living in a unit with her husband, they both are struggling with the raised percentage rates.
“What we had been used to in the past, was 3% a year so that added a few more dollars to what we would owe each month,” Weldy said. “But this one is a catastrophic amount of money."
Weldy said that because she lives with her husband in the retirement community, they would see an additional payment of $400 a month. Other residents share the same feeling of concern because of the increased rate. Judith Hargreaves-Bruns, another resident at the Eugene Hotel, said that with an increase of 14.6%, she is left with little-to-no money for herself.
"It eats up almost all of my social security checks each year -- each month, except for two dollars and you can't by coffee for that either,” Hargreaves-Bruns said. “My rent for a studio apartment went up to $220 dollars -- yeah, that’s a lot.”
A work session for Senate Bill 611 is scheduled for Monday, April 3. There, legislators may or may not decide to move forward with the bill.