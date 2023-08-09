Proposed plan to build solar power farm near Brownsville faces opposition

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. -- A proposed solar panel farm near Harrisburg would create enough electricity for more than 30,000 homes. However, residents are concerned about the site destroying farmlands and wetlands.
A growing force of local and non-local residents are voicing their displeasure with the muddy creek energy plant. Officials with the project said the proposed plan will provide more power for more people. 1,500 acres would occupy current farmland and wetlands, which has residents concerned for the well-being of animals that occupy the area.
David Rogers has worked to establish wetlands in the surrounding area. He said that the solar plan would eliminate vitally needed environments to feed and live in.
"The first issue is that its farmland being turned into industrial land is really what it amounts to,” Rogers said. “Hundreds of acres flood during the winter-there gets as many as 50,000 geese and 20,000 to 30,000 ducks that use this a migratory area during the winter.”
Neighbors said that although they are against the project, they are not against the idea and usage of solar power.
"I'm not against solar power… I think solar power is fantastic,” Rogers said. “I'm against putting the solar power on high value farmland which is what they are going to do."
Neighbors said they question why this location was chosen compared to other unused land away from homes. If approved, the construction could start in 2025 with construction lasting up to 18 months.
The development manager of the proposal Brian Tran said they chose this site because of the growing demand for power. Tran also said the project was designed to minimize the impact on waterways and native habitats for local species.